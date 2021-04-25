Decide for yourself on College Hill plan

We write a story with our lives. We share our stories to build a community. We want to achieve some common sense of purpose and unity. A recent updating of the College Hill story has introduced some controversy into the residential and commercial use of this area. At issue is parking provisions for those who reside and work there. A Guest Column by Christopher Martin addresses both sides of the issue. Locate yourself inside the implications of this story. Decide to be an active character in this story. Then tell it and live it with your life.