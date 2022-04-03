Daylight saving time in winter is a bad idea

The plan to shove daylight saving time down our throats during winter time is coming from big money/big business places and the ultra-rich who dump enough money into the election of our lawmakers. (That's where the legislation started from.) The ultra-rich think that clock change twice a year disrupts the routine at their factories and business places and loses them money, and the recreation community thinks you might buy a snowmobile or a pair of skis if you get off work while it is still light. But the ultra-rich can sleep until noon anyway.

DST during summertime is good. But DST during the winter is a negative and does not save energy. It makes you turn on lights, turn up the thermostat, get engine heaters going, kid waiting for the bus in the dark, all during the coldest time during the 24-hour period, just before sunrise. Common sense doesn't have any effect on lawmakers if big business/big money and their lobbyists are pulling in the other direction!

DST was a good thing when it went from Memorial Day to Labor Day, when it is still light at the start and end of the work day so it was less disruptive to our routine.

Herman Lenz, Sumner

Religious freedom

Following is the text of a public petition to stop the Freedom from Religion Foundation. I have signed and returned with a donation to the Citizens United Foundation, Washington, D.C.

"Regarding the values of this community, which the Freedom from Religion Foundation is attempting to demolish:

"Whereas, the vast majority of Americans believe in God, and we peacefully practice our faith according to our constitutional rights, and

"Whereas, the Freedom from Religion Foundation wants to unconstitutionally erase God from the public square, and

"Whereas, the opinion of the Freedom from Religion Foundation is 100% opposed to the truth and our sacred rights,

"Therefore, I ask you to deny the demands made by the Freedom from Religion Foundation, stop their campaign against our values, and reject their ungodly and unconstitutional ideas.

"I respectfully submit this petition for the good of my country."

Roger W. Smith, Waterloo

World powers

Why did President Xi Jingping and President Joe Biden need a March 18 two-hour call?

Using media reports and extrapolation I have surmised: They created at least the following diplomacy and foreign policy regarding Russia and Ukraine.

On March 22 Chinese Ambassador Zhang Hanhui told Chinese businesses to waste no time and “fill the void” in the Russian market. The best business deals are available in Russia now due to sanctions including the purchase of the oligarchs' assets including planes and billion-dollar yachts.

Due to sanctions Americans are precluded.

Without a doubt China will be the primary source to replenish Russia’s spent weapons used in Ukraine.

The world will rebuild Ukraine because the war has destroyed its resources. Leaving the United States to stand in line with NATO, EU and others to help Ukraine in rebuilding not revitalizing its national, economic, educational and humanitarian infrastructure.

Accept the new era with only two world powers – China and the USA. Russia with the Ukraine War has proven it isn’t a world power but only a nuclear power.

Let’s be there to assist President Biden doing our part if and when required.

God bless America.

Vernon Weems, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0