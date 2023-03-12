In view of the weekly checks to Ukraine on the backs of American taxpayers, already inundated in unsustainable debt, I requested from U.S. Rep. Hinson an accounting of what financial support each nation has provided to Ukraine since Russia invaded.

I also asked the same regarding NATO members, of which roughly one-third fail to meet their minimum levels of support, while the U.S. funds approximately 60% of NATO, far exceeding NATO's own GDP guidelines.

Given Hinson's seat on the Appropriations Committee, these figures, this data, should be readily available. Her response was cookie-cutter D.C. word salad, disrespectful, irresponsible and unacceptable, with not one single mathematical figure disclosed, completely ignoring her constituent's straightforward inquiry.

At last count, taxpayers have been hung out for $113 billion and counting, largely unconditionally, with essentially zero checks, balances and public accounting.

Summary: U.S. government sends borrowed money to fund not just Ukraine's defense but Ukraine's government operations, while demonstrating few competencies in managing our own republic's challenges. D.C.'s relentless fleecing and inequitable abuse of taxpayers continues unabated.

Paul Higgins, Waterloo