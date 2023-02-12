Our General Assembly is contemplating changes to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Legislators are concerned that poor families, even those so impoverished that they must be on Medicaid, are squandering public resources on such luxuries as white bread, white rice, and fresh meats. HF3 would codify changes to SNAP, thus saving us from such extravagances as tax-funded refried beans, and has advanced in the Iowa House.

Out-of-state lobbyists are concerned needy Iowans might waste scarce tax dollars on such luxuries as sliced cheese or foods containing white grains. Under HF3 SNAP recipients could purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta. Recipients would be allowed to purchase black, red and pinto beans.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Pat Grassley has been a recipient of USDA subsidies. In three years Grassley has received about $28,771 in unencumbered federal checks! Grassley doesn’t have to meet a means test; he may purchase white bread and even fresh meat with his taxpayer-funded largesse. He is also leading the charge against Iowa’s poor and sick who only want a hand up.

Please contact your legislators and ask that they oppose HF3 as an unChristian, misguided attack on Iowa’s most vulnerable citizens.

Michael Dargan, Cedar Falls