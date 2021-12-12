 Skip to main content
Critical race theory is a Marxist concept

The more we hear about critical race theory in our schools, the more we are reminded of the infamous "Communist Manifesto" published in 1848 by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. One authoritative foundation concludes the roots of CRT are ultimately Marxist.

Harken back to Pope Pius XI and his encyclical Divini Redemptoris of March 19, 1937, in which he underlined the satanic character of communism and its desire to destroy Christian civilization:

We wish to expose once more in a brief synthesis the principles of atheistic communism as they are manifested chiefly in bolshevism. We wish also to indicate its method of action and to contrast with its false principles the clear doctrine of the church in order to inculcate anew and with greater insistence the means by which Christian civilization, the true civitas humana, can be saved, but better developed for the well-being of human society.

Parents ignore this very real threat to the hearts and minds of their children at great peril to the future.

Roger W. Smith, Waterloo

 

