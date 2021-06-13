Critical race theory has become a lightning rod

As an individual I may have no biases against people of color. While critical race theory (CRT) concedes this point, it hastens to add that racism is ubiquitous in the major institutions and structures of society.

Suppose society could rid itself of all racist “individuals.” CRT claims that “white supremacy” would still remain. For being “white” confers a “privilege,” a set of benefits denied to people of color. CRT advocates appeal to “counter-storytelling” to verify this point. Such accounts of “lived experiences” reflect that it is usually easier for a white person to buy a home, access good health care and affordable housing, or defend oneself in a legal proceeding. CRT critics think the use of “counter-storytelling” falls woefully short of establishing the general claim of “systemic racism.”

CRT does talk about a racial caste system made up of “oppressors” and “oppressed.” But I see no evidence in the writings of the academics who put forth the theory that CRT teaches “race hate,” as some have suggested.

That said, CRT has become a lightning rod for debate in the public square, as angry parents across the country push back on local school boards for mandating the teaching of CRT in public.

John Kearney, Waterloo

