Critical choices

Kudos to all who recognize the District of Corruption (federal government) is abundantly corrupt and unacceptably incompetent, interwoven with the cancerous corporate media. They demonstrate an insatiable thirst for power, control and wealth while inequitably fleecing responsible taxpayers daily.

Come November, select cautiously. It boils down to very simple choices. Will we tolerate a border-less Constitutional Republic that exterminates babies, ignores laws, penalizes success while rewarding irresponsibility, literally robbing Peter to pay Paul while saddling grand-kids with unsustainable national debt? Or fix what's obviously broken?

The legitimate existential threat to American taxpaying citizens? The Deep State and their collusive Propaganda Media. That's why they collectively are so vehemently terrified of apolitical Trump, illustrated by seven relentless years of slander and vitriolic character assassination attempts. Has anyone discussed his policies' actual effectiveness? Never forget, the nightmare we're experiencing since January 2021 is owned by the DNC, their media and the paranoid Deep State career insiders. Consider candidate's actual achievements, disregard pandering promises.