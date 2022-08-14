 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crisis pregnancy centers do help new moms

  • 0
LTE

A phrase in Fred Abraham’s column in the Aug. 7 Courier is the subject of this letter.

He said, “Do we not understand women are human and mistakes and accidents occur? Instead of punishing, why not instead give them help when an unplanned baby is born?”

That is a commonly spouted false narrative -- the idea that pro-life people couldn’t care less about a born baby. Evidently, Abraham doesn’t understand that there are pregnancy crisis centers (help) that outnumber abortion clinics (3 to 1, according to Elizabeth Warren). Free pregnancy tests, ultrasound, STD tests for men and women, parenting classes and support, fatherhood programs, material assistance -- clothing, diapers, formula and baby equipment, life skills classes, referrals, and more. "Alternatives" is one in Waterloo.

These are the centers Elizabeth Warren said we should close down, because “they are only there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination.” Many centers were actually destroyed after the Supreme Court draft leak that the abortion decision would be sent to the states.

People are also reading…

Another phrase Fred Abraham used is actually unfortunate for their cause. That is “the right of a woman to control her body.”

I will leave it right there.

https://reason.com/2022/07/14/elizabeth-warren-wants-to-shut-down-all-of-the-countrys-crisis-pregnancy-centers/

Carol (Mrs. John) Petersen, Reinbeck

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Throw the bums out

Throw the bums out

Disclaimer: When/if it’s discovered that our votes aren’t counted, feel free to disregard the following:

It's time to arm teachers

It's time to arm teachers

The Uvalde, Texas, school shooting was upsetting. The schoolroom door may not have been locked. There were 376 officers on scene. Children wer…

Abortion is not health care

Abortion is not health care

"Pro-choice" women, if you don't what to have children, you have various choices to prevent pregnancy. To the "women's rights" believers, pond…

Pride events normalize indecency

Pride events normalize indecency

The LGBTQIA+ community is solidly united, right? Wrong. Borrowing from Alice Giordano, June 24, originally it was LGB (Lesbians: women preferr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News