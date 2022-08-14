Crisis pregnancy centers do help new moms

A phrase in Fred Abraham’s column in the Aug. 7 Courier is the subject of this letter.

He said, “Do we not understand women are human and mistakes and accidents occur? Instead of punishing, why not instead give them help when an unplanned baby is born?”

That is a commonly spouted false narrative -- the idea that pro-life people couldn’t care less about a born baby. Evidently, Abraham doesn’t understand that there are pregnancy crisis centers (help) that outnumber abortion clinics (3 to 1, according to Elizabeth Warren). Free pregnancy tests, ultrasound, STD tests for men and women, parenting classes and support, fatherhood programs, material assistance -- clothing, diapers, formula and baby equipment, life skills classes, referrals, and more. "Alternatives" is one in Waterloo.

These are the centers Elizabeth Warren said we should close down, because “they are only there to fool people who are looking for pregnancy termination.” Many centers were actually destroyed after the Supreme Court draft leak that the abortion decision would be sent to the states.

Another phrase Fred Abraham used is actually unfortunate for their cause. That is “the right of a woman to control her body.”

I will leave it right there.

Carol (Mrs. John) Petersen, Reinbeck