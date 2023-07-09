Don’t you just love going into a building that has one or more signs — “Gun Free Zone?” You feel so safe? How do criminals (ones who don’t obey laws) respond? When are we going to wake up? Blaming a gun for crime is like blaming a pencil for a misspelled word. Yes we have some crimes committed by people who are genuinely mentally disturbed, but most criminals are just morally and spiritually bankrupt. The reason crime is increasing is not lack of gun control laws. No, the reason is due to disregard for the Ten Commandments and Sermon on the Mount and the consequential breakdown of the family structure. And what about the indoctrination going on in the taxpayer-provided education facilities? Our children are being taught that they are either oppressed or oppressors. The "progressive” left looks at the causes of violent crime in terms of guns and racial oppression. That is so they don’t have to talk about taking personal responsibility for one’s actions. The fundamental problem is not the gun. It is the person using the gun that commits the crime. How about thanking facilities for not having “Gun free zones?”