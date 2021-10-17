The CDC profits off vaccine patents. Its “nonprofit” foundation is funded by Big Pharma. Bill Gates, a primary benefactor to The World Economic Forum’s Malthusian “Great Reset,” owns stock in the vaccine-producing Big Pharma companies, including Pfizer. Gates said vaccines were the “best investment he ever made.”

The Bayh-Dole Act allows government workers to file patents on research funded by taxpayers. Tony Fauci owns several patents and the NIH claims joint ownership of Moderna's vaccine. Now, Fauci stands accused of lying to Congress over an outsourced $600,000 grant for coronavirus “gain-of-function” research at the Chinese Wuhan Lab.

The creator of the PCR test, Dr. Kary Mullis, said Fauci is a “liar” and COVID testing is exploited to inflate false positives in people without symptoms. Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine, claims the nations with the highest COVID vaccination rates now have the highest COVID cases; potentially the result of “antibody dependent enhancement.” VAERS data reveals COVID vaccines have killed more people than all vaccines in history combined.

Over 10,000 doctors and scientists have signed the September 2021 “Rome COVID Summit Declaration” (DoctorsAndScientistsDeclaration.org) accusing COVID policy-makers of potential “crimes against humanity.”

The COVID agenda is not about health.

Jeffery Fishel, Cedar Falls

