Cousin praises Margaret Klein's campaign

I am Fred Lenz, Margaret Klein's cousin. I am proud of the campaign she waged for mayor of Waterloo.

She presented her facts as she knows them and does not have to apologize for what she believes. What you see is what you get in her past candidacy. She addressed issues she believed were important for the well-being of the citizens of Waterloo.

I watched with interest as I lived in Waterloo from October 1960 to May 1971, working at John Deere and Fahr Beverage for Ev Fahr, a gentleman who taught me the value of keeping your word and principles of doing business. He ranked up there next to my Dad for my respect. These are principles Margaret and I hold dearly.

Waterloo has always remained dear to my heart, and I want the best interests for the citizens of Waterloo. The citizens have spoken, and I give thanks Margaret was given the opportunity to present facts and ideas for the community.

Congratulations to Mayor Quentin Hart, and may the city move positively forward.

Fred Lenz, St. James, Minn.

