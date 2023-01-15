Courier columnists specialize in generalities

I pity the Courier’s bevy of progressive/post-modernist columnists. They all suffer from the same writing flaws: glittering generalities and intellectual wanderlust. Any college freshman, or high school freshman, is taught that when arguing, do three things organizationally: (1) state your purpose (reason for writing) clearly or imply it logically; (2) support/explain/reason the parts that make up your purpose with specific details, examples, comparisons/illustrations, statistics all having a causal relationship between them; (3) closing options: restate your purpose; summarize your support. Mandatory: Draw a logical conclusion that hammers home your purpose. You may enrichen it with metaphors, quotations, citations, humor, questions. There.