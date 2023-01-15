 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courier columnists specialize in generalities

LTE

I pity the Courier’s bevy of progressive/post-modernist columnists. They all suffer from the same writing flaws: glittering generalities and intellectual wanderlust. Any college freshman, or high school freshman, is taught that when arguing, do three things organizationally: (1) state your purpose (reason for writing) clearly or imply it logically; (2) support/explain/reason the parts that make up your purpose with specific details, examples, comparisons/illustrations, statistics all having a causal relationship between them; (3) closing options: restate your purpose; summarize your support. Mandatory: Draw a logical conclusion that hammers home your purpose. You may enrichen it with metaphors, quotations, citations, humor, questions. There.

The latest purveyor of glittering generalities and intellectual wanderlust is Saul Shapiro’s column headlined, “Reynolds ruining Iowa public schools.” He starts well with a statistic: “Iowa high schools are #43.” They had been one of the best. Then, wanderlust: Blames Republicans because they stripped the teachers’ union of power in 2017. Blames vouchers for private schools in 2023.

Continuing, he wanders through Jerry Falwell, abortion, bullying of LGBT students, the Uvalde school massacre, gun control, liberal-averse Christians, dangerous home schooling, Blacks supporting it, ending by quoting a “Peanuts” cartoon including Ecclesiastes trying to compare Reynolds with Lucy.

Simply breathless.

Larry Van Oort, Cedar Falls

 

