County supervisor says thanks, goodbye

LTE

Well it’s time for me to ride off into the sunset and step aside as a new supervisor takes over. First off I want to thank all my supporters over the years and look back at the past 16 years where we kept taxes lowand fixed more bridges and roads than any period of Black Hawk County history. We’ve got a number of programs in place helping our fellow citizens with brain health issues — thanks to great leadership of Bob Lincoln, who isn’t afraid to think outside the box, and now being run by Mary McKinnnel. I feel great about how fiscally responsible most of the board has been over these years. I will miss being your supervisor and I walk away knowing that I’ve done my job well and can feel good about what’s been accomplished and the number of citizens we’ve been able to help. So without rambling on again, thanks for the opportunity to be your supervisor and do a job I feel I have done my part to make Black Hawk County a better place to live. God bless and all the best in 2023 and beyond. I’ll still be serving proudly somewhere.

Craig White,

Evansdale

 

