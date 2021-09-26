County GOP display of griffin is disappointing

The griffin symbolism currently displayed at the Black Hawk County Republican headquarters is extremely disheartening and disappointing. Its prominent display and presentation suggests that the local Republican Party – made up of many kind and well-intentioned individuals in our community - is comfortable with and approves the nexus of the griffin iconography to the KKK insignia, which is representative of racial animus and hate.

In our very diverse community, a community that is “twinned” with cities around the globe (Giessen, Germany; Targovishte, Bulgaria; and Harbel, Liberia), we continue to fight for and champion symbolism and corporate branding options that speak to a sense of belonging, community, personal and collective safety, which most can and will identify with in our community. We are not evaluating actions based on whether they are left wing or right wing, liberal or conservative, socialist or capitalist; but rather, we are concerned about whether the actions demonstrate an appreciation, love and respect for neighbors. Anything less, we believe, is uncivilized in a pluralistic and democratic society. Journalist Charles Blow said it best: “One doesn’t have to operate with great malice to do great harm. The absence of empathy and understanding are sufficient.”