County caucuses need improvement

I can't say that I was happy with this year's Democratic caucus. Oh sure, I want Iowa to keep its first-in-the-nation status, but the mixture of virtual caucusing and real meeting (all welcomed COVID precautions) didn't go so well. Also, I believe the low approval polls of Sen. Check Grassley don't belong to just one Democratic front-runner trying to replace him. Going by the experience at my virtual caucus, there were presentations and speeches missing from U.S. Senate candidate Bob Krause and Admiral Franken both. If the U.S. ever has to go to war against Russia or China, I will be more comfortable with the expertise of veteran Bob Krause as senator than the populist front-runner. I hope and pray for better county conventions.