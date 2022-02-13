Correcting the record: Bipartisan infrastructure bill is much needed

A letter recently published in this newspaper contained inaccurate information regarding the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Sen. Chuck Grassley supported last fall. In fact, the items and figures cited were either unrelated or just not correct.

The letter conflated the bipartisan infrastructure bill negotiated by five Republican and five Democratic senators -- Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) -- with President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which Grassley strongly opposes. The so-called BBB won’t become law due to forceful objections from Republicans and moderate Democrats now that actual infrastructure needs have been addressed separately.

The BBB would have led to an unprecedented expansion of the federal government’s involvement in local decision-making coupled with massive spending increases – like billions of dollars for government housing, “green” updates to buildings, subsidies for rich people to buy electric cars, free community college, government-run child care and a huge tax cut for wealthy people in high tax coastal states. The IIJA contained none of that.

Here’s what’s actually in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: funding to update Iowa’s crumbling roads and bridges, expand broadband access, improve shipping along the Mississippi River and ensure Iowans have access to clean drinking water well into the future.

Sen. Grassley supported the bipartisan infrastructure bill to invest in Iowans and Iowa’s economy, and he will continue to oppose extraneous and excess government spending.

Office of Sen. Chuck Grassley

