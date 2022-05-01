 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Corporate media elites seek to control the dialogue

  • 0
LTE

A great American orator -- and former slave -- once argued: “To suppress free speech is a double wrong. It violates the rights of the hearer, as well as those of the speaker.” Frederick Douglass, meet the speech police of the AP Stylebook, who pull the Courier’s strings. The Associated Press tilts liberal.

The Courier recently censored my use of the term “illegal alien.” Editor Doug Hines justified his action by citing the AP Stylebook, claiming that only acts, not people, can be called illegal. That’s misinformation. The phrase is both used and defined in the U.S. Code. While that may anger immigration activists, it remains the law.

We’re Americans. Barring libel, profanity or personal attack, free speech is assumed. This isn’t a frivolous tantrum over two words. It’s about a broader effort by liberal corporate media elites to control language, and thus, the discussion. By reshaping language, they seek to manipulate public opinion on critical issues such as climate change, abortion, education, or open borders with mass amnesty alongside. Or does the AP prefer “path to citizenship?”

People are also reading…

This move toward groupthink caused Elon Musk to buy out Twitter in hopes to give both sides free expression. Frederick Douglass would approve.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Earth Day reflections

Earth Day reflections

During Earth Day week, I reflect on why I care about the Earth when I am not directly affected. I live a comfortable retirement lifestyle, vis…

Biden is a thug like Putin

Biden is a thug like Putin

Death can occur instantly, like Putin’s blowing up Ukrainians, or by inches, “death by a thousand cuts” by Joe Biden. He calls Putin a thug, a…

Some real examples of discrimination

Some real examples of discrimination

I’m still in disbelief after reading Dave Smith’s letter about pervasive discrimination against white men. “Being a white male is a guarantee …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News