Corporate media elites seek to control the dialogue

A great American orator -- and former slave -- once argued: “To suppress free speech is a double wrong. It violates the rights of the hearer, as well as those of the speaker.” Frederick Douglass, meet the speech police of the AP Stylebook, who pull the Courier’s strings. The Associated Press tilts liberal.

The Courier recently censored my use of the term “illegal alien.” Editor Doug Hines justified his action by citing the AP Stylebook, claiming that only acts, not people, can be called illegal. That’s misinformation. The phrase is both used and defined in the U.S. Code. While that may anger immigration activists, it remains the law.

We’re Americans. Barring libel, profanity or personal attack, free speech is assumed. This isn’t a frivolous tantrum over two words. It’s about a broader effort by liberal corporate media elites to control language, and thus, the discussion. By reshaping language, they seek to manipulate public opinion on critical issues such as climate change, abortion, education, or open borders with mass amnesty alongside. Or does the AP prefer “path to citizenship?”

This move toward groupthink caused Elon Musk to buy out Twitter in hopes to give both sides free expression. Frederick Douglass would approve.

Steve Kapler, Waterloo

