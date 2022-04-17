Corporate media covered up Hunter Biden's laptop

Hunter Biden’s laptop was taken in to a repair shop in April 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. This would start a chain of events that the New York Times now admits — laptop and contents real. Shows Hunter Biden was involved in may overseas business dealings. Hunter Biden’s laptop was publicly disclosed on Oct. 14, 2020, and showed how it tied Joe Biden to Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian business partners.

The delayed admission from corporate media that Biden’s laptop is real raises many questions about Joe Biden’s fitness for office or to direct any foreign policy, even Ukraine-Russia conflict.

When the story broke, corporate media, intelligence officials and Big Tech interfered in the 2020 election by censoring and suppressing the story, saying it was just a Russian plot. Twitter suspended the New York Post’s account. CNN and PBS didn’t want to waste their time on stories they said were not stories.

Throughout the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden repeatedly denied any knowledge of Hunter Biden’s overseas dealings. During the second presidential debate, Joe Biden claimed stories were just a Russian plot.

Many of the emails have been verified by onetime Hunter Biden’s business partner Tony Bobulinski.

Ron Wood, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0