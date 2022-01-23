 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Corporate Kim's attack on public education

Corporate Kim is set on defunding public education -- sending more of our tax dollars to private schools while denying resources for public school children. She highlighted this during her address Jan. 11.

Politicizing COVID by prohibiting mask mandates in overflowing classrooms has placed greater demands on teachers, who are already putting more than expected on the line, including their own safety. Moreover, attempts to censor books and curricular materials has put educators in precarious situations by simply doing their jobs.

The GOP illusion that education exists only for the purpose of creating future workers is also problematic. Students are whole people, not robots. They come to us with experiences, goals, curiosities, and increasingly, a whole gamut of mental health issues that are not fully acknowledged or addressed. Students matter! Our children are valuable as human beings, not just as future members of the workforce.

The politicization of COVID, censoring of students’ lived experiences, and not providing access to resources they need to be successful doesn’t just hurt students; all Iowans suffer. Gov. Reynolds and the GOP Legislature should take note. We are calling on them to fully fund public education and treat educators as the professionals that we are.

Lisa Speicher Muñoz, Waterloo

 

