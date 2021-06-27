Corbin's column is all sour grapes

In response to guest columnist Steve Corbin’s definition of the Iowa Republican trifecta win last November, the first thought that came to mind was "sour grapes."
Iowans were telling the country that the inhabitants of this state are definitely pro-life people. They are also telling the world that we know our laws about elections and we vote accordingly. There were no sudden shutdowns of our counting of votes, and there was no sudden influx of mailed-in votes either. We had a very honest election, and all but a couple of the 99 counties voted Republican.
If all the states were as well managed as Iowa this country wouldn’t have to be leaving our children such an enormous debt either.
Edna Brunkhorst, Waverly