The Waterloo City Council is scheduled to vote May 15 on an ordinance to ban “conversion therapy” by licensed therapists. Banning even talk therapy, this ordinance would put youths experiencing gender dysphoria at risk by denying them access to counseling options.

Vulnerable kids -- who are too young to make such a major lifelong decision —are receiving dangerous drugs and irreversible surgery in an attempt to medically transition them to the opposite sex. This practice is being banned by Iowa and several other states and European countries, but not in some neighboring states. Even well-known transgender Caitlyn Jenner opposes this practice and is supporting candidates who have pledged to vote to ban it.

Although apparently supporting the mutilation of kids’ healthy bodies, the ordinance sponsor calls talk therapy “torture”, the same as “electrocuting kids” and dunking kids in water “like this is the Salem witch trials” (his actual words in quotes). These things are obviously no longer being done here, if they ever were. Further, licensed mental health counselors are regulated by the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science, where any complaints can be filed. This ordinance is not only unnecessary and divisive, but also not the domain of city government.

Al Manning, Waterloo