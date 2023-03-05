The Waterloo ordinance to ban “conversion therapy” is deceivingly and fraudulently marketed as a step to enhance youth mental health protection. In reality, it simply pushes a political ideology that attempts to deny critical care for youths in our community.

This ordinance is the latest example of political leaders attempting to attack parental rights and outlaw traditional values.

As a member of the original Black Hawk County Mental Health Coalition, a director on the Early Childhood Iowa State Board, a volunteer with a decade of experience reviewing early childhood education grant applications, and a father, I can confidently say the research does not support this ordinance.

It also has no legal standing. Similar ordinances in Boca Raton and Palm Beach, Florida, have already been struck down by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

If the council passes this ordinance, it is simply a virtue signal as there is no means of enforcement.

If passed, pastors and counselors would be wise to ignore the ordinance in order to fulfill their duty to the families and people under their guidance.

The truth about this ordinance has been exposed and this community will not be intimidated by these deceitful, self-serving, bully tactics.

Ryan Howard, Cedar Falls