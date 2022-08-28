Consider the YMCA

Retired and looking for something to do this fall? Consider the Family Y. They have something for everyone. Your health insurance may even pay for the membership.
See you there!
Chris Conrad, Cedar Falls
I am not a lawyer. However, when I see laws broken, as a good citizen, I should report them, even support punitive actions. Take education/tea…
Are you kidding me?
When President Trump first came into office powerful Democrats called him an “illegal president" and said they would never accept his presiden…
I recently returned to Iowa to see family. Every second there reminded of why I moved. Dogs in every hotel, restaurants and grocery stores. Al…
Sen. Ted (Cancun) Cruz will campaign with Sen. Chuck Grassley. There is just one thing wrong with this: Iowa is full to the brim with Republic…
The defeat of Liz Cheney indicates Republicans with any integrity at all are an endangered species. Donald Trump has corrupted the GOP from to…
Chuck Grassley has had a long run with many supporters, myself included. My acceptance finally ended with his comments on the Death Panel. As …
The Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against un…
Concerning the COVID vaccine mandate: Why wasn’t there an exemption for those of us who already had COVID?
What do we want?
