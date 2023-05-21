“How do you tell who is telling the truth? The ones trying to silence other people are the ones lying.” “Some of the most generous people have no money. Some of the wisest people have no education. Some of the kindest people were hurt the most.” “The Democrat Party is the world’s most successful hate group. It attracts poor people who hate rich people, black people who hate white people, gay people who hate straight people, feminists who hate men, and a lot of bratty college kids who hate their parents. However the real secret of the party’s success is that it attracts the support of journalists who hate Republicans and who therefore work tirelessly to convince the rest of us that we should vote for Democrats.” “The strongest men are not found in the gym. They are found on their knees in the presence of God.” “Remember when something goes wrong in the circus, they send in the clowns to distract the audience. Well something has gone wrong with this circus, and the clowns are everywhere.”