Conservatives must help codify reproductive rights

All conservatives in favor of reproductive rights need to reevaluate their priorities and the relative impacts of their vote going into this election. Whatever your “issues” are, think about the people you know and care about and ask yourself if you are really willing to sacrifice their rights for those issues.

Gun rights, for instance, are a well-protected, enumerated right. Trust the courts to uphold those rights. Democrats can only go so far to restrict those rights. For most legal gun owners, those restrictions will be merely inconveniences and can be easily undone in the next election cycle.

So much of our politics has hinged on (and been hindered by) the issue of reproductive rights, a widely popular issue, for too long. Conservatives for choice must vote for Democrats until this issue is put to rest once and for all by federally codifying those rights and/or amending them into the Constitution. If we do not seize on the momentum to do this now, it will be a long, uphill battle going forward. Meanwhile, our country will continue to suffer directly and indirectly from our failure to resolve this issue.

Jane Blocker, Waterloo