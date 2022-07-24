 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Conservatives must help codify reproductive rights

  • 0
LTE

All conservatives in favor of reproductive rights need to reevaluate their priorities and the relative impacts of their vote going into this election. Whatever your “issues” are, think about the people you know and care about and ask yourself if you are really willing to sacrifice their rights for those issues.

Gun rights, for instance, are a well-protected, enumerated right. Trust the courts to uphold those rights. Democrats can only go so far to restrict those rights. For most legal gun owners, those restrictions will be merely inconveniences and can be easily undone in the next election cycle.

So much of our politics has hinged on (and been hindered by) the issue of reproductive rights, a widely popular issue, for too long. Conservatives for choice must vote for Democrats until this issue is put to rest once and for all by federally codifying those rights and/or amending them into the Constitution. If we do not seize on the momentum to do this now, it will be a long, uphill battle going forward. Meanwhile, our country will continue to suffer directly and indirectly from our failure to resolve this issue.

People are also reading…

Jane Blocker, Waterloo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

America was founded on Christianity

America was founded on Christianity

Was the Supreme Court “imposing religious orthodoxy” in their overturning of Roe v. Wade, as alleged in Saul Shapiro’s recent column “Christia…

Send Donald Trump to Russia

Send Donald Trump to Russia

Please do the U.S. taxpayers a favor and send Trump to Russia to serve his life sentence for treason. They would make good partners as they li…

Outlaw the sale of assault rifles

Outlaw the sale of assault rifles

Once again amid much hand wringing and mouthing the usual apologies and condolences to grieving families our elected "political leaders" compl…

Postmodernism's threat to America

Postmodernism's threat to America

Borrowing from “The Soul of Politics” by Glenn Ellmers, “the secret vitality” of America has been its ongoing philosophical tension, without c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News