Conservatives know polls are inaccurate

In regards to Fred Abraham's column in the April 11 edition: Abraham's "gold standard" Iowa Poll might have more credibility if it disclosed the percentage of persons it contacts that refuse to participate in the poll. Many conservatives deeply distrust the media and regard polling operations as media adjuncts. Thus, it is fair to infer that a sizable number of contacts decline to answer a pollster's questions. That being so, the results, which often cheer progressive hearts (Are a majority of Iowa women really OK with biological males using their daughters' shower and locker rooms?), are in fact based on the responses of those willing to answer the poll questions rather than an accurate reflection of the opinions of Iowans in general. Polls will disclose "margins of error," which may only indirectly account for the absence of data on nonparticipants.