 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Congress is concerned with the wrong aliens

  • 0
LTE

To paraphrase Mark Twain: In the beginning, God created idiots. That was for practice. Then he created Congress.

I was relieved when I read that Congress is investigating 50 years of UFO sightings and is treating these unseen cosmic aliens as a threat to national security. Maybe this is a practice run for dealing with the very visible aliens at our southern border. It is time to deal with this dire emergency. I recommend the immediate formation of a congressional task force and mobilizing said task force on a fact-finding mission to the problem areas. And I don't mean the southern border.

Lon TePaske, Cedar Falls

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man is an insane species

Man is an insane species

Man is the most insane species. He worships an invisible God and destroys a visible nature, unaware that this nature he's destroying is the Go…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News