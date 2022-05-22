Congress is concerned with the wrong aliens

I was relieved when I read that Congress is investigating 50 years of UFO sightings and is treating these unseen cosmic aliens as a threat to national security. Maybe this is a practice run for dealing with the very visible aliens at our southern border. It is time to deal with this dire emergency. I recommend the immediate formation of a congressional task force and mobilizing said task force on a fact-finding mission to the problem areas. And I don't mean the southern border.