Sen. Joni Ernst, doesn’t our government have other priorities? Why is anybody worried about meatless Mondays in our federal government? If everyone in the world was going meatless on Mondays it still would not affect the farmers. But you're talking about a few thousand federal employees going meatless on Mondays, so come on and find something else to fight about in Congress. This is the type of thing that the American people are tired of hearing!