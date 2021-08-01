Congratulations to everyone involved in RAGBRAI overnight

I am amazed at the planning, execution and cleanup for RAGBRAI.

I would like to congratulate Mayor Quentin Hart and the staff and employees at the city of Waterloo.

Thank you to Tavis Hall, the staff and volunteers at Experience Waterloo and the other groups that helped. I don’t believe a massive event like this could go off better than what my city pulled off.

To the city business community and residents, we should be very proud. At 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, after the vast majority of our visitors had left, much of the cleanup had been completed. At 2:30 p.m. this afternoon I had noticed it would be tough to tell we had 15,000-20,000 visitors who enjoyed themselves immensely.

It is a proud day in Waterloo, and I believe we have many more to come.

Kudos to my city.

Steve Abbott, Waterloo

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0