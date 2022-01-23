Confusing retort doesn't hold water

Mr. Van Oort's letter (Jan. 16) was very confusing. He accused me of "deflection" by bringing up things I did not say.

I did not talk of the KKK and their ilk of past centuries, but of 2016. Nor did I say, or even imply, that Trump recruited their endorsement. At worst, he was vague about them. (Do not forget the David Duke fiasco.)

The reference to the pilgrims was somewhat accurate, but I was referencing the Christian communal living (known as Utopian movements) of the 1800s. At least three such sprang up in Iowa. The "Amana Colonies" succeeded only after they wisely adopted a capitalist approach.

And I do have questions: Can you give a concrete example of any "Marxist/communist" proposal in President Biden's agenda? Can you educate us on how this is so? Or is all of this really, as Senator Grassley has said in the past, "intellectually dishonest?"

Rick Johnson, Waverly

