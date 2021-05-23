Comply with police, and there's no problem

Police have a split second to decide what to do. Put yourself in their shoes once. It could be their life too.

This happened in Grundy Center when Sgt. Jim Smith was shot and killed. There are always crimes being committed. Do the crime, pay the price.

The press makes everything sound worse. The numbers are actually not that bad, but we only hear about the same cases 50 times a day. The U.S. population is over 335 million. Respect the police officers and do not resist arrest.

Failure to comply is the real problem.

Judy Ciesielski, Waterloo

