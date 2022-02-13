Competent leadership makes Iowa a good place to live

A while back, the state was looking for a new motto to put on the Iowa welcome signs. I have a suggestion: “Iowa, not broken yet!” You see, I spent the first 25 years in Chicago, on the south side. I suspect that the constant bloviating coming from the left is from a majority of “native sons.” Anyone can be born in a place. I came here by choice.

I came here because, although not perfect, its leaders are honest. Four Illinois governors have been jailed. Thugs don’t enter our shops to smash and grab. We don’t have carjackings daily. We have a government that seems to want a balanced budget and return hard-earned money to its citizens. Illinois runs untenable deficits annually. Our store clerks do not hide behind an inch of bulletproof glass. Our interstates do not have fences to protect drivers from bricks. In Chicago, you pay state tax, 10% sales tax, city stickers as well as state auto taxes. We have crime, but most murders get solved. Perps go to jail. I could go on, but you get the idea.