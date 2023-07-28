Who has read "The Naked Communist" by Cleon Skousen? Here are some of the communist goals (goals which confirm the incredible success of communist infiltration into America):

Get control of the schools and teachers’ associations, capture one or both of the political parties in the USA, soften the curriculum, infiltrate the press, gain control of key positions in radio, TV and pictures, eliminate all laws governing obscenity by calling them “censorship” and a violation of free speech and press, discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate and old-fashioned, and discredit the American Founding Fathers as selfish aristocrats and racists.

What are we seeing? As Peter Schweizer says, “We are realizing the astonishing degree to which communists and communists sympathizers have penetrated the Democratic party.”

How are we doing at monitoring the culture and being engaged in correcting our course?

Dave Smith, Waterloo