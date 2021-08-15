Columnist has skewed view of Christianity

In the Aug. 11 Courier, Duane Lindberg speaks of the "cult of antiracism." I find this strange because approximately 30 years ago, Lindberg split a downtown congregation (Trinity Lutheran) and formed his own "cult" -- the American Association of Lutheran Churches, of which he is ostensibly the cult leader. He did this because he could not get along with other Lutherans within his own denomination. It is equally strange that The Courier continues to print guest columns in which he can spew his rather narrow view of Christianity. In the recent issue, he assumes that his narrow view reflects "American values." Look again, he says nothing about the American values of equality and justice. Please. No more of this. Thank you.