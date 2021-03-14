Columbus grad: Great school should change its name

I recently received via email a copy of Saul Shapiro’s excellent Feb. 21 commentary about rethinking the myths of our history lessons. He began with Columbus, who did not “discover” a land where millions of people already lived, but rather invaded it, claimed it for Spain, brutalized the citizens with torture, enslavement, and eventually genocide, and did all of this in the name of Christianity.

I am concerned that the name does not reflect that excellence, nor the moral values the staff attempts to instill in its students. I have lived the last 50 years in Racine, Wis., and as a response to the awareness about racism and white supremacy created nationally this past summer, a local public high school dropped its mascot of a confederate soldier, and a bridge over the Root River was changed from Christopher Columbus Causeway to Kipi Kawi Causeway, the indigenous name for the river. An outstanding Catholic school like Columbus should be a leader in the values a name change would represent.