Columbus doesn't deserve to be vilified

An open letter to Democrats, the fourth estate, and other liberals:

A very wise man reminded us in the mid-20th century that we conservatives know how to be immutable, and that is highly dangerous to tamper with. That which probably cannot be altered for the better.

We do not think that we can change human nature in the mass for the better. There is only one sort of improvement in man nature, and that is internal improvement and that is the improvement that each of us can work on privately.

We do not think that we can improve upon the Ten Commandments as a guide to virtue. We do not think that we can create out of whole cloth a form of government better suited to our national temper then that which we already have. We hold in short, that the great discoveries in morals and in politics already have been made; we will do well to employ these truths.

Our constitutional form of government requires no modification. Our Greco-Roman-Judeo-Christian heritage is just fine, and Christopher Columbus does not deserve the vilification heaped don him by the misinformed.

Roger Smith, Waterloo

