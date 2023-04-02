The College Hill Arts Festival has been a widely acclaimed and family appealing celebration for 42 years. Karen Mukai and I accepted Hugh Pettersen’s invitation to become co-chairs in 1995. Our planning always included an interview with The Courier’s Melody Parker. She would collect information about the festival and transport it into layers of colorful language. Her articles included a gallery of photographs. She playfully used words to reignite the flavor and fun of gathering in neighborhood-like groups. She underscored hospitality as a signature feature of the event. After all these years, looking back over our yesterdays, we refer to the stories Melody has woven with her words to make the festival we cherish as a milestone in our lives.