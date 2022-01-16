CO2 pipelines are no climate solution

CO2 pipelines have been proposed for Iowa as a solution to climate change. This is a false climate solution. The fossil fuel industry is promoting carbon capture and storage in order to extract more fossil fuels from otherwise depleted oil fields (enhanced oil recovery). An article from the National Academy of Science reports that every 1 ton of CO2 that is injected underground for storage will pull out two to three barrels of oil, which will generate 1.2 tons of CO2 when used. The net CO2 into our atmosphere will be more, not less.
The Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions project would be the world’s largest carbon capture and storage system. CO2 concentrations in pipelines are hazardous since CO2 is an asphyxiant. Pipeline ruptures will be very dangerous.
CO2 pipeline companies are asking for public money. We must spend our money on real solutions to climate change like energy efficiency, solar and wind energy, and carbon sequestration in forests and healthy soil.
The Iowa Utilities Board will decide about taking farmers’ land with eminent domain to build the pipelines though Iowa. Watch this u-tube video from one of the landowners:
Margaret Whiting, Waterloo