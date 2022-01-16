CO2 pipelines are no climate solution

CO2 pipelines have been proposed for Iowa as a solution to climate change. This is a false climate solution. The fossil fuel industry is promoting carbon capture and storage in order to extract more fossil fuels from otherwise depleted oil fields (enhanced oil recovery). An article from the National Academy of Science reports that every 1 ton of CO2 that is injected underground for storage will pull out two to three barrels of oil, which will generate 1.2 tons of CO2 when used. The net CO2 into our atmosphere will be more, not less.