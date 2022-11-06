CO2 pipelines are bad for Iowans

CO2 pipelines are bad for all Iowans, not just those with impacted land. CO2 pipelines threaten a massive diversion of public dollars that would help fund real climate solutions that prepare everyday people for the future that lies ahead. Big Ethanol is looking to make a pretty penny off its own customers, the farmers. CO2 pipelines do not care about climate change. They care about the money that’s made available by monetizing carbon emissions. Why should we allow private companies to claim public tax dollars for the pollution they are responsible for? Private companies should use their own pocketbooks to mitigate their CO2 emissions. If ethanol is a dying industry, I say let it die. Let’s seat a table with representatives from every community in Iowa and plan a new system of agriculture that works for farmers, eaters, workers, and the environment, not massive, polluting corporations.