Clothing drive will help children, veterans

Evansdale Post 31 AMVETS are holding concurrent collections for school supplies for needy kids and another for 50 veterans in the Marshalltown Soldiers Home who have no families. We are collecting new T-shirts, underwear, socks, sweatshirts, sweatpants -- all sizes are needed, and any other items you give at Christmas. We can use help with this task. Drop off at the post after 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Let's make sure we take care of these kids and veterans. They served, now lets show some appreciation. Monetary donations accepted, too. Send to AMVETS Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave., Evansdale, IA 50707. God bless and remember the vet. Help us help them. Questions? Call (319) 215-7104 or (319) 888-3816.