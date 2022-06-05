Close the border, enforce immigration law

Article 4, Section 4 of the Constitution says the United States shall guarantee to every state in the union a republican form of government and shall protect each of them against invasion and domestic violence. This provision is know as the guarantee clause.

The current situation at the southern border, both massive and apparently coordinated, is an invasion as the Constitution uses the term. Biden's failure to stop it is a violation of the guarantee clause.

Forty two suspected terrorists were caught at the border. How many were not? What was the amount of fentanyl seized? Many bodies found on ranchers' properties. What's the number of drownings of immigrants? A National Guard member drowned trying to save immigrants. Did Biden contact the family?

The border officers are overworked. Residents, governors and mayors have to deal with immigrants traveling through their land.

Homeland Secretary Alejando Mayorkas can face senators and tell them the border is under control. Unreal.

President Biden should close the border and follow our immigration laws.

Ron Wood, Waterloo

