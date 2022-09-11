 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close the border and stop opioid smugglers

America is in the midst of a deadly opioid epidemic. Deaths from opioid overdose have more than tripled since 2010, with almost 70,000 Americans dying every year. This is due in large part to the emergence of illicit fentanyl. It's cheap to make and easy to smuggle over the open border. The ingredients for fentanyl are produced in Chinese labs and sent to Mexico, where cartels smuggle them through our border. Drug dealers then use the fentanyl to lace other drugs like cocaine, or to create fake prescription pills. Many people killed by fentanyl didn’t even know they were taking it.

President Biden should close the border and let border agents focus on enforcement. With their decriminalization and “harm reduction” policies, liberal politicians want to use our taxpayer money to normalize addiction. The only way to end this epidemic is to limit the flow of drugs into our country. Senator Grassley introduced the Stop Pills that Kill Act in order to curb illegal drugs from coming into the interior of our country. Yet liberals favor open borders that allow Mexican drug cartels to pour poison into our communities. Grassley always has, and always will support a more secure border.

Jenna Rennie, La Porte City

