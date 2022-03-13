 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Climate is changing before our eyes

  • 0
LTE

The world’s climate is changing, caused by an atmosphere warmed by the increased amount of carbon dioxide from the burning of fossil fuels. Atmospheric scientists have warned for many years that this warming would have serious consequences, and now, according to the book “A Global Warming Primer,” their predictions are happening.

One prediction of great interest, especially to farmers, was the anticipated increase in extreme weather. While no weather event can be tied to climate change directly, the effects of climate change are shown in the overall trends. We are experiencing more heat waves with higher temperatures, more storms with greater amounts of rain and flooding, and more periods of intense drought that last longer.

Severe winter storms and very cold weather are also increasing. This is probably caused by an arctic that is warming rapidly, especially in the winter. As a result, winter atmospheric temperatures north and south of the jet stream are less different than they once were. This causes the jet stream to be weak and wavy, which can allow the cold arctic air to move to lower latitudes.

People are also reading…

We can expect extreme weather events to continue to worsen if we don’t act. Let’s do it.

Larry Voigts, Jesup 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Use the brain that God gave you

Use the brain that God gave you

A loving God has given us a brain, two eyes and two ears; let’s use them. Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland secretary, told reporters that the bord…

Governor keeps hitting new lows

Governor keeps hitting new lows

Every time I think that Gov. Reynolds has hit bottom, she starts to dig. Claiming that she is on the side of working people, her tax cuts are …

Trans rights are human rights

Trans rights are human rights

Trans rights are human rights. I am not trans, but my friends are, people in my community are, and some of the children in schools that I've w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News