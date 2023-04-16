If Iowa’s climate keeps changing as a result of increased atmospheric carbon dioxide from man’s activities, corn and soybean yields are predicted to decline by 39-68% and 86-92%, respectively, by 2050, according to an article in the journal Scientific Reports. Even worse, this is not the only threat to Iowa’s farmers. Ethanol production may be severely curtailed by the resistance to building pipelines that would transport carbon dioxide emitted by ethanol plants to underground reservoirs. Beyond that, there is also resistance to ethanol production because it props up fossil fuels, and growing corn can increase soil erosion and nutrient runoff that degrades water quality.