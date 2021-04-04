Climate bills

There have been many proposals to address climate change by reducing carbon dioxide pollution, but they have made little progress. However, innovative proposed legislation including the “Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act” and “America’s Clean Future Fund Act” are gaining the interest of a bipartisan group in Congress. What sets these bills apart is that they do not rely on governmental mandates or regulations. Instead, they would let market forces reduce carbon use by adding a fee to carbon that would be paid by the producers of fossil fuels. This would make fossil fuels more expensive compared to alternative energies.

Most importantly, the fee would be revenue neutral. Most of the money collected would be given back to citizens as a dividend. Since all dividends would be equal, those people that use less energy or use alternative energies would benefit the most. The dividend would also offset the costs of those who use fossil fuels although the more fossil fuels used, the less the benefit of the dividend. Therefore, some users, like farmers that must use fossil fuels, would be excluded from the tax. While much remains to be done, this market-based approach deserves our consideration.