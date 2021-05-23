Clean energy is a boon to Iowa

I have been delighted to witness the growth of wind and solar here in Iowa. As a state senator and in my position with the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Energy and Environmental Education, I have witnessed firsthand how renewable energy benefits our state’s environment and economy.

Clean energy sources account for 53% of all electricity produced here in Iowa. As we expand our state’s transmission capabilities, we can use our abundant renewable energy resources to benefit Iowa’s economy and create more jobs in our growing clean power industry. Now, under President Biden’s proposed American Jobs Plan, Iowa could reap even more of these benefits.

Americans rely on well-connected and reliable electricity grids to help keep the lights on. Building out transmission as outlined in the American Jobs Plan will increase the reliability and affordability of renewable energy like wind power across our state, all while creating good jobs for Iowans. And it could expand our ability to export clean energy to our neighbors.

Renewable energy is a boon to Iowans. It powers not only our homes but our entire economy. With continued commitment to renewable energy, I am confident that we will reap even more of these benefits.

State Rep. Eric Giddens, Cedar Falls

