DAVE DEAVER

CEDAR FALLS --- On June 30, Dennis Clayson missed a few points. 1) Not everyone that voted used education as a criteria for their vote. For many it was a personal financial decision regardless of how the money would be used. 2) Excellent schools are made up of multiple factors. Teachers are a primary one. Excellent facilities are a factor in recruiting excellent teachers. 3) He did not give a fair comparison to the cost of education of a 10-year-old to university tuition. Last I knew universities select who they will teach. Public schools are asked to teach everyone. Some with varying abilities may cost significantly more to educate and care for.

But, I do agree that challenging the costs compared to benefits provided is always a reasonable exercise.

