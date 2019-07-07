DAVE DEAVER
CEDAR FALLS --- On June 30, Dennis Clayson missed a few points. 1) Not everyone that voted used education as a criteria for their vote. For many it was a personal financial decision regardless of how the money would be used. 2) Excellent schools are made up of multiple factors. Teachers are a primary one. Excellent facilities are a factor in recruiting excellent teachers. 3) He did not give a fair comparison to the cost of education of a 10-year-old to university tuition. Last I knew universities select who they will teach. Public schools are asked to teach everyone. Some with varying abilities may cost significantly more to educate and care for.
You have free articles remaining.
But, I do agree that challenging the costs compared to benefits provided is always a reasonable exercise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.