The City Council’s censure of Margaret Klein is scary. All council members present voted yes? Waterloo is the only city in Iowa with this new censure rule? Scary. Margaret Klein spoke up: violations of dumping raw sewage. Griffin rebranding committee “rigged.” Concern the mayor appointed sexual predators to police advisory boards. Jerome Amos, “I don’t condemn her ... but we have to be cognizant about what we say and how we say it.” Jonathan Grieder, “She violated the rules of this council and that is the fact.” But, are Klein’s concerns facts? Does anyone care about the validity, or only violating the (mum) rule? Klein spilled the beans. Klein’s transgression -- she openly addressed concerns. Isn’t that what we pray for -- transparency in our public officials? What else do our city officials want/need to hide? Why? Did the Des Moines investigator or The Courier reporter investigate the sewage, or the appointment to police advisory board? I respect Pat Morrissey, but what is the agenda? Will the council have a tight (mum) coalition now? Scary. After Margaret Klein leaves city government, who will speak out? Will we know what we're missing? Will anyone dare violate the "rule" and risk censure. And that rule?