Cicero was right, but we're still not listening

Institute for Global Economic Growth Chairman Richard W. Rahn reminds us that “Cicero, after correctly warning his fellow Romans about the dangers of the ever-expanding welfare state, deficit spending, and decline of individual self-reliance, was assassinated in 43 B.C. Here we are, 2,100 years later, repeating the same mistake for the nth time while listening to ignorant power hungry fools claiming that this time it will be different. It won’t.”