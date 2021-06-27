 Skip to main content
Cicero was right, but we're still not listening
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Cicero was right, but we're still not listening

LTE

Institute for Global Economic Growth Chairman Richard W. Rahn reminds us that “Cicero, after correctly warning his fellow Romans about the dangers of the ever-expanding welfare state, deficit spending, and decline of individual self-reliance, was assassinated in 43 B.C. Here we are, 2,100 years later, repeating the same mistake for the nth time while listening to ignorant power hungry fools claiming that this time it will be different. It won’t.”

Rahn states a “common characteristic of thought suppressors is their lack of humor,” concluding “socialist, fascist and communist leaders of all stripes as well as zealots, tend to be a humorless, angry and sour lot, which is truly satire and mockery.

Hillarie Bellor and G.K. Chesterton, where are you when we need you?

Roger Smith, Waterloo

