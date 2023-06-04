Interesting pair of articles on Wednesday’s (May 31) front page: a family that loves and supports their trans child, and a presidential contender who orchestrated an onslaught of hate-filled legislation against LGBTQ kids. I know DeSantis is trying to appeal to evangelical voters in Iowa and elsewhere. He sees his use of the power of the state to make it impossible for trans people to live their lives in public as a winning issue in the upcoming election.

Contrast his cynical approach with that of the Christiason family of Cedar Falls, who supported their transgender child and helped him received the gender-affirming care he needed, care that will not be available in Iowa after the new anti-LGBTQ+ laws go into effect next month. This family is a great example to us all.

How should Christians respond? Jesus said, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another as I have loved you.” (John 13:34) Jesus never spoke to LGBTQ issues during his time on Earth, but he consistently attracted people who were condemned by the majority. He defended their honor and personhood and welcomed them in his presence. If only we could convince Christians to be more like Jesus.

Doug Smith, Cedar Falls